SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Staying cold and quiet this evening, but our next storm is on the way.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin counties from 1am to 7pm Tuesday. Tuesday will be a First Warning Weather Day!
Clouds increase tonight as low pressure moves northeast along the Appalachians. Snow will spread across western Mass and all of southern New England overnight with temperatures holding in the middle to upper 20s. It should be a “pretty” start Tuesday morning, but for travel, it will be anything but. Roads will be snow-covered with about 1-3” on the ground by 7am.
Snow will significantly impact the morning drive and school delays and cancellations are likely. Snow may fall heavily at times throughout the morning, then sleet and freezing rain may take over for a few hours-especially south of the Mass Pike. This will keep roads icy/slushy and pack down the snow already on the ground. North of the Pike, all snow should continue with maybe some occasional sleet. Everyone will see a changeover to snow showers as the storm comes to an end Tuesday evening.
Storm totals should end up between 3 and 5 inches of snow/sleet for areas south of Northampton. North of Northampton totals could range from 5 to 8 inches of mainly snow. Temperatures should hover in the upper 20s to low 30s all day Tuesday with a light breeze.
Wednesday begins quiet and cold with a mix of sun and clouds, but an Arctic cold front will swing through in the afternoon and evening with snow squalls and gusty wind. Squalls can bring near white out conditions and heavy snow, which could accumulate to a half inch to 1 inch, which could lead to hazardous travel. Temperatures plummet Wednesday night with lows falling into the single digits. Gusty wind will also continue, putting wind chills below 0. Thursday morning wind chills look to be in the -10 to -20 range!
High temps Thursday likely won’t make it out of the teens-plus we will still have a gusty breeze to battle. Wind subsides Thursday evening and while Friday will be cold, it won’t be nearly as brutal. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather to end the week. The weekend is also looking quiet with dry weather on tap for now. Temperatures will continue to slowly moderate and highs may return to near 40 by Sunday.
