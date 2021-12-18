SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north of the Springfield area from now to 7am Sunday for snow, sleet and a glaze of ice from freezing rain…
Some locations saw a bit of a mix but many stayed rain or mostly rain through the day. Cant rule out a few slick spots overnight but most places should stay above freezing with fog potentially being the bigger issue for some
Snow/rain showers taper off Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure lifts to our northeast. High pressure will build from the west, keeping the air seasonably cold and bringing a gusty breeze out of the north. Temperatures get colder Sunday night with lows hitting single digits and low teens with wind chills nearing 0 at times. Monday looks quiet and bright, but cold.
There's a chance for a sprinkle or flurry Wednesday, but most of Christmas week looks dry and chilly, but a coastal low will need to be watched for late in the week. For now, it stays offshore. There could be a flurry or sprinkle on Christmas but it way too early for details.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.