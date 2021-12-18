Meteorologist Zack Duhaime brings you the latest local forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north of the Springfield area from now to 7am Sunday for snow, sleet and a glaze of ice from freezing rain…

Some locations saw a bit of a mix but many stayed rain or mostly rain through the day. Cant rule out a few slick spots overnight but most places should stay above freezing with fog potentially being the bigger issue for some

Snow/rain showers taper off Saturday night into Sunday morning as low pressure lifts to our northeast. High pressure will build from the west, keeping the air seasonably cold and bringing a gusty breeze out of the north. Temperatures get colder Sunday night with lows hitting single digits and low teens with wind chills nearing 0 at times. Monday looks quiet and bright, but cold.

There's a chance for a sprinkle or flurry Wednesday, but most of Christmas week looks dry and chilly, but a coastal low will need to be watched for late in the week. For now, it stays offshore. There could be a flurry or sprinkle on Christmas but it way too early for details.

