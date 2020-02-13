SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF WESTERN MASS THIS MORNING
Snow has changed to rain in the valley but we are still dealing with freezing rain the hills and snow across part of Franklin County. A coating to 1" of snow has fallen in the lower valley but is now washing away with temps in the middle 30's. Snow lingers around and north of Rt. 2 where a couple of inches will pile up, some of the same spots that saw the snow on Monday.
Precipitation will change to rain and will taper to spotty showers by late morning and will continue through about mid afternoon. Temps come above freezing for everyone during the morning, so afternoon travel should be fine with mainly just wet roads. Highs end up around 40 in the lower valley and 30s elsewhere.
Colder, dry air moves in tonight and we feel more like February tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure will help to give us lots of sunshine both days and clear skies at night. Tomorrow will be breezy with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s and wind chills about 10 degrees colder. Tomorrow night temperatures will fall below zero 0. Saturday will be cold but with less wind and lots of sunshine. By the afternoon it will feel more comfortable with highs in the 30's.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy as low pressure passes to our north helpoing to turn our flow into the south helping temperatures come up into the 30s and low 40s. Dry, seasonably mild weather continues for President’s Day with a decent amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be back near 40. Our next system looks to affect western Mass late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point I'd favor rain but there’s a lot of uncertainty at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.