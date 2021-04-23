SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Three colleges in western Mass. have announced they will be requiring students to be vaccinated before the fall semester.
But what about staff?
We asked you at home whether or not you agree with the recent decision from UMass Amherst to require all students to be vaccinated by the fall.
54 percent of viewers said yes, while 45 percent said no. 1 percent said maybe
But there's growing concern staff should also be required to be vaccinated.
“The more quickly people do this, the better off we will be,” Ed Wingenbach, the president of Hampshire College said.
Hampshire College is one of the three schools to announce that all students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall semester.
Wingenbach told Western Mass News that the only way to bring everyone back into the classroom is to require the COVID-19 shot.
“Our students are able to live on campus and have a vibrant in-person experience, interactions with one another, and being able to live in the dorms. You can't do that while COVID-19 continues to spread,” he said.
Some of you at home asked, what about staff? Why are they not required?
Wingenbach said at this time, they cannot enforce faculty members to be vaccinated but strongly encourages them to sign up.
“It’s a slightly different question, students can choose to come or not to come in the fall, they can take a semester off if they are uncomfortable with it, requiring that of employees is a slightly different question,” Wingenbach said.
Paul Collins, a professor at UMass Amherst said while there are some legal concerns on requiring staff to be immunized, he hopes his colleagues get the doses so the fall semester can be as normal as possible.
“There really is no substitute for in-person learning and I think we learned over the past 13 months,” Collins said.
The Professional Staff Union from UMass Amherst told Western Mass News in a statement:
“As staff members at UMass Amherst, many of whom have been working over the past year to stop the spread of covid-19 on campus, we support the vaccination of all members of our community who are able to safely do so. Students, staff, faculty, and administrators need to do everything we can to keep each other safe.”
Meantime, Doctor Robert Roose, the Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center told us these decisions are in an interest of creating a safe environment for all.
“I certainly have not been involved in the decisions of colleges or universities or other secondary education facilities, but I do think there will be other types of businesses and other types of educational institutions that will consider this as well,” Dr. Roose said.
