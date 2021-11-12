WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Communities all across western Mass. experienced flooding Friday as heavy rain pounded the region.
In addition to the flooding, our area was hit with power outages, downed trees and wires. We spoke with one local fire captain who explained why intense rainstorms that occur this time of year can be particularly problematic.
“Wilbraham has always been prepared, and learns the lessons from the past,” said Captain Daniel Corliss of the Wilbraham Fire Department.
Captain Corliss of the Wilbraham Fire Department told Western Mass News that his crew was on hand Friday, working with the Department of Public Works and Massachusetts Department of Transportation to clear the roadways after intense rainfall.
“This time of year we have a lot of leaves on the ground, blocks storm drains and you get a lot of standing water on the roadways,” said Captain Corliss.
And using past experiences, like the tornado in 2011, to completely rethink how they handle storm damage.
“Building an infrastructure that can carry the capacity of rains like this,” said Captain Corliss.
One palmer resident braved the conditions and left her house Friday afternoon.
“I just left the house. And I went down towards three rivers. I live on calkins road. And I went to go under that little underpass,” said Susan Freeman of Palmer.
And quickly felt the effects of the storm.
“And there is a huge puddle and a car stalled out in the middle of it. so i had to maneuver, turn around, nobody is saying don’t go,” said Palmer.
Western Mass News cameras captured a Manny’s Appliance van with water covering half of its tires in flooding on Fairview Street in Chicopee.
On the campus of UMass Amherst, students had a difficult time getting to and from their cars at one parking lot because of the rain.
a UMass spokesperson told Western Mass News that some school facilities also suffered from flooding and they have extra custodial staff working to dry and dehumidify affected areas.
Captain Corliss said you can better prepare yourself for the next storm by clearing out gutters and storm drains in front of your house.
