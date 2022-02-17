SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Many communities decided to lift their indoor mandates by the end of the month, after the department of public health announced it is no longer recommending face coverings for those who are vaccinated and in good health. But other cities are deciding to keep the masks on a little bit longer.
At Northampton’s Board of Health meeting Thursday night the decision was made to not drop their indoor mask mandate just yet.
“If our town is doing okay with the COVID cases going down, if Cooley Dickinson Hospital has low COVID rates then I say were done,” said Cynthia Soriano, Northampton resident.
Many ready to drop the masks, after the state’s department of Public Health announced it is no longer recommending face coverings for those who are vaccinated and in good health.
Some communities in western Mass followed that recommendation, but others are keeping their mandates put, including Northampton.
“I also fear that lifting the mask order may give people a sense that we are out of the woods with COVID, which we are not,” said health Director Meredith O'Leary.
The Northampton Board of Health discussed the city's mask mandate at a meeting on Thursday, deciding to keep it in place for now.
Besides Northampton, Amherst, Belchertown, Holyoke, South Hadley, and Springfield all still have indoor mask mandates in effect.
The board discussed implementing a stop light system to handle recommendations.
If the city is in the green, or low positivity rate, they will proceed business as usual.
If they're in the yellow, or moderate transmission zone, the city will make recommendations based on the data.
And if they go into the red, or high transmission range, a mask mandate will be in effect and the city will urge people to avoid indoor gatherings.
Northampton has been in the moderate area for the last week, but the health director says there isn’t enough data to show a trend.
“I don’t agree with the Feb. 28th date for a couple reasons. I want a good more couple weeks being the yellow going towards the green or blue on CDC map and also the school kids are coming back from school vacation on the 28th,” O'Leary.
The Northampton Board of Health is set to reconvene on Mar.10th to revisit the mask mandate and decide if it should be lifted on the 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.