SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's Election Day in Western Mass and voters will be making a decision on important issues in local communities.
If you are wondering what positions you'll be voting for today, the seats range from school committee to assessor.
There are also four mayoral elections across Western Mass. In Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, and Greenfield.
No matter what community you are from, you will most likely have the chance to vote for city councilor positions.
However, beyond decisions for who will be in leadership, there are also important issues on the ballots that voters will have the chance to make decisions on.
In Holyoke, for instance, there is a question on the ballot regarding new schools.
If you vote yes, you will be approving the spending of $54 million for the cost of building two new schools, replacing the aging middle schools. Those funds would only cover the cities portion of expenses. The total cost would be $132 million. The state paying around $76 million of it.
And in Greenfield, you will be voting on a safe city allowance. This would establish Greenfield as a "safe city." Meaning Greenfield is a welcoming city that embraces everyone.
And if you're from Easthampton, you will see four different questions in the ballot. One of them, deciding whether or not to change the term of the mayor.
Currently, their mayoral term is two years.
By voting yes, you would be agreeing to change the term to four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.