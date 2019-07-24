(WGGB/WSHM) -- On August 1, the frequencies for Western Mass News are changing.
This will only affect those who watch our broadcasts with an over-the-air antenna.
Everyone else, including those using satellite and cable providers, don't have to do anything.
If you have an over-the-air antenna and want to continue watching Western Mass News and your favorite shows, simply rescan your channels on your TV.
All you have to do is go to your TV settings and click 'Scan Channels' under 'Antenna' or 'On-air.'
If you have any questions, please consult your TV's manual.
For more information on the frequency change and rescanning, CLICK HERE.
