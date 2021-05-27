WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB.WSHM)--The history of bartering dates back to ancient civilizations, but in western Mass, a modern-day trade is taking place.

Some pretty unique circumstances have led to the exchange between a family in Westfield and a family in Europe.

Finn Chisholm-Godshalk was seemingly born a history buff. It turns out, the 11-year-old is also a master negotiator. After spotting a rare World War II helmet online for 400 euros, he worked out a deal with the seller.

“It was expensive, so I emailed him and I asked if I could get a better price,” Chisholm-Godshalk told Western Mass News.

With many interactions taking place virtually during the pandemic, a unique opportunity presented itself for trade, rather than a sale of the object.

“We had several communications on Etsy, just through the messaging, it was you Finn right you personally typed these messages to me, not anyone else? Yeah okay brilliant, it was you," seller Luca Hong said.

It was Finn’s independence that set him apart and closed the deal.

“He sent my mom an email saying, “Hey, I could give you this helmet for free if you would teach my wife English,” So, I agreed, as any person would,” Chisholm-Godshalk said.

“I walked in one day and I introduced myself and then Finn asked me if I wanted to join,” Seventh-grader Teagan Chrisolm-Godshalk said.

And the rest was history.

“Not only the language I learn from them also I know more about American society from children’s eyes so that’s pretty interesting,” student Lin Hong said.

The language hasn’t been the only thing passed around the world, through generations.

“A helmet collector is a temporary guardian job, you take care of these things temporarily, anyway these things will pass on to the next generation and the next generation, so I mean yeah it’s a good thing to be done really,” Hong said.

Although the original arrangement was only for 24 one-hour classes…

“I hope that we do keep a relationship even after the lessons have ended and someday if we ever go to Europe maybe meet in person which would be cool and nice,” Chisolm-Godshalk said.