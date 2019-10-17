WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield say that a man who had been reported missing earlier has been located.
Authorities had been looking for 33-year-old Richard Oathout, who had been last seen wearing a baseball hat and dirty khaki pants.
They believed that he may have still been in the Westfield area.
Police noted just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday that Oathout had been located. They also thanked the public for their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.