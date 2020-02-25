WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield Police Department is reporting they are experiencing 'minor' technical difficulties with their 911 system.
They put up the notice to their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.
If you need to dial 9-1-1 and you live in the Westfield, Massachusetts area and cannot get through, police ask that you call 413-572-6573 or text to 911.
We're told this is the 911 system for the Westfield Public Safety Department.
No word yet when the issue will be resolved.
Western Mass News will update this story when the 9-1-1 system is back up and running properly.
