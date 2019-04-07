Westover Air Reserve Base to conduct explosives training Sunday.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Did you hear any loud explosions on Sunday?
Those explosions you may have heard were all part of the explosives training exercises being conducted at the Westover Air Reserve Base.
The Granby Police Department adds that, in response to multiple 911 calls reporting loud explosions in the area, residents should not be alarmed.
Thankfully, it is just a training exercise.
According to the Westover Air Reserve Base's Facebook page, the exercise is scheduled to conclude at 4:00 p.m.
