SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)-- It's the time many high school student-athletes have been waiting for, fall sports are back.
What will this look like and do players have to wear masks? Western Mass News is getting answers on what athletes can expect.
"We are just so excited to be going into a fall season and to have our traditional fall sports taken place, minus some tornado warnings right now and reminisce of the tropical storm and some tryouts were delayed but just to see on social media all of the excitement," said Tara Bennett, director of communications for MIAA.
This time last year, the fall season was split into two parts, prohibiting the typical number of sports from taking place during that time due to the coronavirus pandemic. But not this time. While every fall sport gets the go-ahead, wearing masks will depend on where you live.
"Right now the decision on masks is a local matter, I do know there are many districts who have already mandated mask wearing for their district, some may not be for their entire district. As a result of that, what's being told if you are inside a building you need to be wearing a mask," said Bennett.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors met last week to discuss COVID-19 protocols. Bennett told Western Mass News some members pushed for a motion to have masks back on in certain scenarios, but that motion was rejected.
"There was a motion to put forth to have the MIAA mandate masks and that motion did not pass, respectfully...We very much are following where the state is going and just like last year are in tune with the collaboration with where the state is going and the government," said Bennett.
But regardless of where protocols stand, Bennett said let's get to it.
"Let's get the kids on the field, let's provide them with positive energy that they need just so they can participate," said Bennett.
