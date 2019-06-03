CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A widespread power outage swept through the Willimansett and Aldenville sections of Chicopee Monday evening.
Police told Western Mass News that Chicopee Electric was on-scene working on the problem.
They had initially asked residents to stop calling the police department about the outage, as it was tying up phones and dispatchers.
Only call for emergencies.
There is still no information on when this power outage started or how it was caused.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
