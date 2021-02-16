(WGGB/WSHM) -- This latest winter storm has led to some power outages in the area.
Westfield Gas and Electric reports that one outage has occurred in the Laro Road, Crescent Circle, Canal Drive, and Tannery Road area, while another outage has been reported in the North Road, Hampton Ponds, and East Mountain Road areas.
Officials said that crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Meanwhile, power companies like Eversource remain busy monitoring conditions across western Massachusetts.
At one-point Tuesday morning, MEMA reported at most around 200 outages in Wilbraham. Those have since been restored. Some outages have also been reported in Springfield, Blandford, Amherst, Bernardston, and Windsor.
Eversource told Western Mass News they have extra crews on-hand just to be safe rather than sorry.
"We have almost two dozen crews coming in from Canada, they are going to be positioned here in western Massachusetts because this is the way the storm appears to be tracking...They will stay in for Eversource for as long as they are needed in our certain territory," said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the conditions and have the latest on-air and online.
