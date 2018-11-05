Residents across the Commonwealth will be hitting the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in a number of political races.
Here is a look at some of the contested races and questions you can expect to see on your ballot:
SENATOR IN CONGRESS
- ELIZABETH A. WARREN, Democrat
- GEOFF DIEHL, Republican
- SHIVA AYYADURAI, Independent
GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
- BAKER and POLITO, Republican
- GONZALEZ and PALFREY, Democrat
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- MAURA HEALEY, Democrat
- JAMES R. McMAHON, III, Republican
SECRETARY OF STATE
- WILLIAM FRANCIS GALVIN, Democrat
- ANTHONY M. AMORE, Republican
- JUAN G. SANCHEZ, JR, Holyoke, Green-Rainbow
TREASURER
- DEBORAH B. GOLDBERG, Democrat
- KEIKO M. ORRALL, Republican
- JAMIE M. GUERIN, Northampton, Green-Rainbow
AUDITOR
- SUZANNE M. BUMP, Democrat
- HELEN BRADY, Republican
- DANIEL FISHMAN, Libertarian
- EDWARD J. STAMAS, Northampton, Green-Rainbow
REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS
SECOND DISTRICT
- JAMES P. McGOVERN, Democrat
- TRACY LYN LOVVORN, Republican
COUNCILLOR
EIGHTH DISTRICT
- MARY E. HURLEY, Democrat
- MIKE FRANCO, Independent
SENATOR IN GENERAL COURT
WORCESTER, HAMPDEN, HAMPSHIRE & MIDDLESEX DISTRICT
- ANNE M. GOBI, Spencer, Democrat
- STEVEN R. HALL, Sturbridge, Republican
REPRESENTATIVE IN GENERAL COURT
SECOND FRANKLIN DISTRICT
- SUSANNAH M. WHIPPS, Athol, Independent
- JOHN WILLIAM ARENA, Gill, Democrat
FIRST HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- TODD M. SMOLA, Warren, Republican
- TANYA V. NESLUSAN, Sturbridge, Democrat
SECOND HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- BRIAN M. ASHE, Longmeadow, Democrat
- ALLISON P. WERDER, Longmeadow, Republican
THIRD HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- NICHOLAS A. BOLDYGA, Southwick, Republican
- FORREST W. BRADFORD, Agawam, Democrat
TWELFTH HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- ANGELO J. PUPPOLO, JR., Springfield, Democrat
- DONALD J. FLANNERY, Wilbraham, Independent
SECOND HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT
- DANIEL R. CAREY, Easthampton, Democrat
- DONALD PELTIER, South Hadley, Republican
REGISTER OF DEEDS
HAMPDEN DISTRICT
- MARIE ANGELIDES, Longmeadow, Republican
- CHERYL COAKLEY-RIVERA, Springfield, Democrat
QUESTION 1: PATIENT TO NURSE LIMITS
Question 1 would place a limit on the number of patients a single nurse can be assigned at a time and impose a $25,000 fine on hospitals that violate those ratios.
The exact ratios would vary depending on the hospital department and the type of patients for which the nurse is caring.
- A YES VOTE would limit the number of patients that could be assigned to one registered nurse in hospitals and certain other health care facilities.
- A NO VOTE would make no change in current laws relative to patient-to-nurse limits.
QUESTION 2: COMMISSION ON ELIMINATING ELECTION SPENDING AND CORPORATE RIGHTS
Question 2 would create a citizen commission to push a constitutional amendment to overturn the Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision on campaign finance.
- A YES VOTE would create a citizens commission to advance an amendment to the United States Constitution to limit the influence of money in elections and establish that corporations do not have the same rights as human beings.
- A NO VOTE would not create this commission.
QUESTION 3: TRANSGENDER ANTI-DISCRIMINATION
Question 3 proposes to repeal the 2016 state law that banned discrimination against transgender people in places of public accommodation, such as restaurants, malls, and restrooms. Polls have shown that it could be the most competitive measure on the ballot.
- A YES VOTE would keep in place the current law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in places of public accommodation.
- A NO VOTE would repeal this provision of the public accommodation law.
For more information on the ballot questions and to see their complete text, you can CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.