NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say a Dorchester woman with a warrant out for her arrest was taken into custody Friday night in Northampton after crashing into another vehicle.
The 37-year-old woman was allegedly behind the wheel of an Audi when the crash occurred on Damon Road.
This was around 9:30 p.m.
"When Officer Cronin arrived, Northampton Fire Rescue personnel pointed to a female walking away and indicated that she had been the operator of one of the vehicles. Officer Cronin yelled for the female to stop, but she did not comply," explains Chief Jody Kasper.
After running the registration on the Audi in the RMV, police say they learned there was an active warrant for her arrest out of Westborough District Court.
They also discovered she had no license.
Additionally, the license plate on the Audi was registered to a Mercedes, and police say that registration had been revoked due to 'insurance cancellation.'
"Officer Cronin followed the female on foot. She provided her first name only, which matched the first name of the registered owner. The female began yelling that she did not want to be arrested, drawing the attention of residents in the apartment building," Kasper says.
The woman was subsequently arrested.
Police say the vehicle she was in had reportedly been swerving and crossing over the center line prior to the crash.
The unidentified woman was charged with the following:
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked Registration
- Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
- Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Marked Lanes Violation
No injuries were reported in the crash. However, police say both vehicles sustained 'signifcant damage' and were towed away.
Authorities have not said what she was wanted for on the warrant.
