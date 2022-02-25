SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The late winter storm did not slow down workers who had to travel east for their jobs.
Kim English braved out the late February snowstorm on Friday to get to work from Agawam to eastern Massachusetts.
“It’s a little slippery, it’s great to finally have some snow but it’s def slippery out there,” said English.
English said the early morning snowfall extended her normal commute time.
“It’s usually about an hour and 10 minutes and today it will probably be closer to an hour and 45 at least,” said English.
English said the driving conditions were not too bad as long you kept it slow and watched out for other drivers.
“Keep your distance from other people and just maintain your space and I think you will be fine,” said English.
Meanwhile, tractor-trailer driver David Ferguson was traveling from Vermont to fall river, Massachusetts. he said conditions improved during his travel.
I knew once I got to the pike in mass it was alright but over in 91 in Vermont coming in it was pretty nasty,” said Ferguson.
Both drivers were not bothered by the cold temperatures.
“I love it! I mean I love Alaska!...I got 300 pounds to keep me warm,” said English.
