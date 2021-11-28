SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atin Wright had 16 points as Cal State Northridge narrowly defeated San Diego 56-52 on Sunday.
Darius Brown II had 12 points for Cal State Northridge (3-3). Onyi Eyisi added eight rebounds.
Marcellus Earlington had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (4-4). Terrell Brown added nine rebounds and three blocks.
Jase Townsend, the Toreros' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8). Joey Calcaterra, who was second on the Toreros in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-11 shooting.
