Your Guide to Election Day 2021

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Election Day is Tuesday, November 2 and people are gearing up and getting ready to vote for their local elected officials.
First, make sure you're registered to vote & find your polling place.
Check your voter registration status here. That's where you'll also find your polling location.
What are the hours of the polling places in my community?
Here's a list of the polling hours for each community hosting elections on Tuesday.
Can I still register to vote?
The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office said that the deadline to register for this election was October 13 at 11:59 p.m.
Does Massachusetts offer same-day voter registration?
No, the state does not offer Election Day registration at this time.
Who am I voting for this year?
This year is a municipal election, so depending on the community, the ballot may include races for mayor, town/city council, school committee, treasurer, city clerk, collector, and other roles specific to your city or town.
What happens if I still have an absentee or mail-in ballot?
The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office said that you can either deliver them into a proper election ballot drop-box or to your local election office before the polls close on Tuesday. Alternatively, you can forgo the absentee or mail-in ballot entirely and simply vote in-person.
Worth noting, you cannot bring your mail-in or absentee ballot to a polling location. Those ballots have to go to the town or city clerk's office to verify signatures and be checked in. If you bring a mail-in or absentee ballot to a polling location, it will be voided and you will be handed a ballot to vote in-person.
You can find a nearby ballot drop-box by clicking here.
Can I track my absentee or mail-in ballot?
Yes, you can click here to track your ballot. If you mailed your ballot and it does not show as being received, you can still go vote in person. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office said that so long as the mail-in or absentee ballot has not been received by your city or town clerk's office and has not been accepted, you can vote in-person.
Will I be asked for identification?
According to the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office, you may be asked to show ID at check-in for any of the following reasons:
- You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts in a federal election
- You are an inactive voter
- You are casting a provisional or challenged ballot
- The poll worker has a reasonable suspicion that leads them to request identification
How do I contact my local election office?
A list of local election offices can be found here.
For more information, visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website here.
