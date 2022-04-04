Southwick restaurant expanding outdoor dining to land and water

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker has signed a bill extending outdoor dining in the Bay State through April of next year and now, one local restaurant plans to expand their outdoor dining options to customers both on land and water.

“As long as people want to be outside, we will serve them outside,” said Jessica Roblin, owner of The Launch in Southwick.

Outdoor dining is one staple of the COVID-19 pandemic that many hope will stick around. On Friday, Baker signed a bill that will extend outdoor dining in the state through April 2023, which Robling said her customers appreciate.

“I think they got used to it. I think they realized that they had never tried outdoor dining before and then I kind of liked it, especially there’s a lot of wildlife that people can observe, which is turned into part of the experience. A lot of people come here weekly and bring their binoculars to see the eagles and the beavers, so it’s turned into quite an exciting experience,” Roblin added.

The Launch plans to open their full outdoor dining experience May 1, which pre-pandemic started off with just 10 tables of patio seating until they quickly realized more was needed to meet the demand.

“We have planter boxes we put around to create an additional outdoor space. That kind of separates from the parking lot and allows for larger groups. We have done some receptions and cocktail parties, so people can be outside and overlooking the lake,” Roblin explained.

One unique dining option at The Launch is delivery right to your boat.

“This summer, we are introducing online ordering, so people can order from their boats. We will have it ready and you can either come up and use the restroom and pick up their order or we will bring it down dockside,” Roblin added.

One part of Baker’s legislation allows for the extension of to-go cocktails at restaurants too which, according to Roblin, is another customer favorite.

“We do a lot of smoothies and a lot of specialty alcoholic smoothies, so those we are allowed to package and go. We do a lot of mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for our takeout this summer also. It adds to the breakfast package people are taking if they are going to go on the boat for the day,” Roblin said.

