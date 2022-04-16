Springfield Police investigating after fatal shooting on Worthington Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a report of a shooting on Worthington Street Friday night in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 1000 block on Worthington Street around 10:05 p.m. Friday night.

They reported finding one male gunshot victim at the scene.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

