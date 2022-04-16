Advertisement

Springfield Police investigating after fatal shooting on Worthington Street

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a report of a shooting on Worthington Street Friday night in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 1000 block on Worthington Street around 10:05 p.m. Friday night.

They reported finding one male gunshot victim at the scene.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

