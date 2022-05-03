Crews respond to fatal crash on N. Washington Street in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle accident on North Washington Street in Belchertown Monday evening.

According to Belchertown Police, they received a 911 call for a single-car crash at 5:07 p.m. Monday evening.

The vehicle was solely occupied by the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern DA’s office.

