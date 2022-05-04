Advertisement

Town by Town: May 4

Western Mass News is taking you town by town.
By Tessa Kielbasa, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Rich Crane, Photojournalist: Don Henry and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town now, starting off in Holyoke.

Holyoke Community College celebrated the launch of its Itsy Bitsy Child Watch Program Wednesday.

HCC student parents will be able to start dropping their children at the daycare starting May 24th.

The center’s room is located on the first floor of the Marieb building.

This program was made available by $100,000 in the state budget.

Over to West Springfield where the Eastern States Exposition opened its gates in preparation for the Massachusetts Quarter Horse Annual Spring Show.

Horses and riders were allowed on the grounds Wednesday to get settled before competition begins.

The show officially kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Horses and their riders will compete in a variety of classes at the coliseum.

In Westfield, the Champagne Apothecary held their grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Mayor Mike McCabe attended the celebration.

The store, located on School Street, celebrated their opening with a raffle and special deals.

