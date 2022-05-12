Advertisement

Officials looking for independent compliance evaluator for Springfield Police

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, announced on Wednesday that they have taken the next steps in looking for an independent compliance evaluator for the police department.

Establishing this role was part of their agreement under the consent decree the city’s department was placed under.

The person will work with the city, the police department, and the D.O.J. to assess and report whether the requirements of the agreement are being implemented.

The city posted the job on their website and applications are due by June 10.

