Chicopee begins search proceedings for new superintendent

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Chicopee School Committee heard from Glenn Koocher, who serves as the executive director for the Massachusetts Association of Schools, regarding the upcoming search process for a new superintendent.

Koocher outlined the different possible ways the school committee could go about hiring a new superintendent, which could include the possibility of an internal promotion or a regional or statewide search.

“School committees will start a formal search process to look for a superintendent,” Koocher explained, “and that search process consists of identifying the criteria that you would like to define your process, the goals for your district, and the expectations you’d have for a superintendent.”

The superintendent vacancy comes as a result of former superintendent Lynn Clark allegedly making false statements in connection with a federal investigation regarding Chicopee’s halted search for their chief of police position.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.