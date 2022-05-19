Advertisement

Chicopee begins search proceedings for new superintendent

The Chicopee School Committee met Wednesday night to discuss the measures needed to begin the search process.
May. 18, 2022
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Chicopee School Committee heard from Glenn Koocher, who serves as the executive director for the Massachusetts Association of Schools, regarding the upcoming search process for a new superintendent.

Koocher outlined the different possible ways the school committee could go about hiring a new superintendent, which could include the possibility of an internal promotion or a regional or statewide search.

“School committees will start a formal search process to look for a superintendent,” Koocher explained, “and that search process consists of identifying the criteria that you would like to define your process, the goals for your district, and the expectations you’d have for a superintendent.”

The superintendent vacancy comes as a result of former superintendent Lynn Clark allegedly making false statements in connection with a federal investigation regarding Chicopee’s halted search for their chief of police position.

