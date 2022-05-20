Holyoke Community College lifting mask mandate

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Community College is lifting its mask mandate right at the end of its spring semester.

Beginning Monday, students, faculty, staff, and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks while inside campus buildings.

The college said they will remain flexible regarding its mask policy if future conditions should warrant revision.

H.C.C. will have an in-person graduation this year for the first time since 2019. That commencement will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

