Study examines MassMutual Center’s impact on local economy

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A recent study revealed the positive economic impact the MassMutual Center is having on the city of Springfield.

“The goal there was to see really how much impact we generated to western Massachusetts in the city of Springfield,” said MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan.

The economy in the city of Springfield is seeing a positive impact thanks to the MassMutual Center. A recent study took a look at the fiscal year for the venue in 2019 and analyzed how the arena and convention center impacted the city prior to the pandemic and how they can continue to do so.

“The reason we did that is to see really how we were doing fiscally in 2019 and measure our come back and the excitement of what we think will come over the future years,” Dolan added.

The MassMutual Center saw over 300,000 attendees - almost half of those were from out of town – which brought the total income to just over $47 million and created 555 jobs. Dolan told Western Mass News that comes from having both a convention center and arena under one roof, which positively impacts surrounding businesses.

“We are figuring out how we can drive hotel rooms, foot traffic to the restaurants, the businesses, the attractions, so that’s what we think about every single day,” Dolan noted.

One Springfield business benefitting from the traffic brought in by the MassMutual Center is Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill.

“It definitely helps. When it comes to hockey, there are spectators coming in, but not only that. There are always events going on in the city as far as dance competitions, gymnastics, concerts, stuff like that, so anything that happens the MassMutual Center, we are definitely impacted by that…Keep in mind, that place can house on a game 6,000 people, so if we get one percent of that, that is 60 people in the house that we did not have,” said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill.

Dolan said the future is looking bright for both the city and the venue and noted attendance and ticket sale records have been broken for all family shows this year.

“Now there is events and excitement and live entertainment, so I think that is driving it and I think the content, the building is bringing, obviously the Thunderbirds are doing a phenomenal job, so I think it’ll culminates into more attendance, which is great for the city,” Dolan added.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.