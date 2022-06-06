Arrest made after deadly crash on Rt. 5 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a crash in Holyoke Sunday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 5 and Belvidere Ave. around 7 p.m.

Several units were dispatched to the location after receiving reports of serious injuries. Holyoke police responded along with Holyoke fire and EMS Units. Massachusetts State Police were also called to the crash.

Captain Moriarty adds that an arrest was made on scene.

More information is expected to be released after an investigation is complete.

