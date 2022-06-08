Springfield to host 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - NCAA Division I basketball is making a return to Springfield for the first time in seven years.

Officials announced Wednesday that the one-day double-header Basketball Hall of Fame Classic will be held at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, December 17.

The event will mark the first time that D-1 basketball has been played in Springfield since 2015.

Basketball Hall of Famce President and CEO John Doleva said in a statement:

“We are very excited to return to MassMutual Center and bring Division I college basketball back to the City of Springfield.”

“The City of Springfield has a long history in hosting college basketball and we look forward to providing a unique experience to the four teams participating in the Hall of Fame Classic and their fans including visitation to the Basketball Hall of Fame. We hope this is the return of annual tradition for the City.”

The double-header will feature the UMass Minutemen taking on the University of North Texas, while the second game will be between Bryant University and Liberty University.

“I’m so excited to partner with the Hall of Fame in Springfield to play North Texas. Grant McCasland has built a tremendous program for winning and it will be great to compete against such a quality opponent in our backyard,” said UMass Minutemen Head Coach Frank Martin in a statement.

The Hall of Fame noted that ticket information, game times, and television broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

