Suspect arrested in connection with five recent fires in two communities

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Worcester County man has been arrested in connection with several recent fires in two western Massachusetts communities.

In a joint statement, local and state authorities said Thursday that 58-year-old John Noga of Webster was arrested on four counts of burning of property and one count of arson of a dwelling.

The charges stem from five recent fires in Belchertown and Springfield:

March 29, 2022 - The exterior of a building at 109 Stebbins Street in Belchertown

May 31, 2022 - Trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor Street in Springfield

June 1, 2022 - Trash and debris in a parking lot at 361 Taylor Street in Springfield

June 1, 2022 - Two separate fires burned brush in the area of 109 Stebbins Street in Belchertown

“Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and no residents displaced in any of these incidents...But any of them could have grown into a dangerous or even deadly situation,” the statement added.

Investigators said that there were more than 600 arson fires in Massachusetts last year, which caused $3 million in damage, and injured five civilians and nine firefighters.

Anyone with information on an arson fire is asked to call the Arson Watch Reward Program at (800) 682-9229.

