HCC Foundation offering second round of scholarship awards

Holyoke Community College
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The HCC Foundation is opening a second round of scholarship awards for the 2022 - 2023 academic year for anyone who did not apply during the first round.

The new application cycle opens Monday, June 20th.

More than $300,000 is being awarded in scholarships.

Students must be currently enrolled at HCC or have been accepted for the upcoming academic year to be eligible.

The application deadline is August 8th.

For more information, visit HCC.edu/scholarships.

