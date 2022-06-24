Baker signs executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed an executive order that will protect access to reproductive health care services in the state.

The move comes on the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In a statement, Baker explained that he is “deeply disappointed” by the decision and that Massachusetts has “long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access.”

He added:

“This executive order will further preserve that right and protect reproductive health care providers who serve out of state residents. In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade, it is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth.”

State officials said that the order will:

Protect health care providers who perform abortions or other reproductive health services for out-of-state individuals, as well as those from out-of-state who seek out lawful services in Massachusetts.

Prohibit executive branch agencies from helping another state’s investigation into a person or entity for receiving or providing legal reproductive health services in the Bay State.

Protects Massachusetts providers who deliver reproductive health care services from losing their professional licenses or receiving any other professioanl discipline based on possible out-of-state charges.

In addition, the Commonwealth will not cooperate with extradition requests from other states that are pursuing criminal charges against those who received, assisted with, or performed reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

