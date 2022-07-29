Ware Police: man arrested after pursuit, crash into house

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and then crashing into a house.

Ware Police said that an officer tried to pull over an SUV with Florida license plates for speeding on Church Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, but it fled the area after the driver allegedly tried to hide something inside the vehicle.

A pursuit then took place west onto West Main Street and onto Boivin Avenue, where it ended after the SUV crashed into a house.

Nobody inside the house was injured.

The driver, identified by police as 37-year-old Domonique Gary of Northampton, allegedly ran from the scene, but arrested a short time later.

An investigation reportedly found that Gary allegedly threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle, which officers were able to recover.

Police explained that Gary was released earlier this year on drug-related charges out of Berkshire District Court and he had an ankle monitoring system due to that release.

Gary is facing several gun, drug, and motor vehicle related charged. He is being held on $50,000 bail pending his arraignment Friday in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.