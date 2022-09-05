Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off.

The job cuts were announced in July.

In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business of health care forever. While we expected and planned for the changes a global pandemic would bring, the negative impact and lasting effects are much greater than anyone imagined. Nationwide, health systems are experiencing broad shifts in patient volumes, staffing challenges, including high-cost agency contracts, and increasing supply and pharmacy costs. Trinity Health At Home is addressing these challenges with long-term and short-term solutions so that we continue our Mission of caring for the many communities who depend on us. After considerable thought, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close our Massachusetts agency, including both home care and hospice, at Trinity Health Of New England At Home. Our Connecticut agency will remain open.

