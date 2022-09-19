Plane crashes into cornfield in Great Barrington over weekend

Great Barrington plane crash map 091922
Great Barrington plane crash map 091922(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a plane crashing into a corn field Sunday morning.

The aircraft was located by responders in the field off the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport.

Riding in the plane was a 67-year-old instructor pilot from Connecticut and a 57-year-old student.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the crash, but the aircraft was a total loss.

Investigators suggest that the aircraft lost engine power while attempting to land.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Inflation leading to higher prices for Big E vendors, fairgoers
Police are investigating a serious crash Friday on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
1 dead in serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
Loading dock fire on Appleton St. in Holyoke
PAW Patrol Live! will be coming in December 2022 to the MassMutual Center in Springfield
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield