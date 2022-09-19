Plane crashes into cornfield in Great Barrington over weekend

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a plane crashing into a corn field Sunday morning.

The aircraft was located by responders in the field off the east end of the runway at the Walter J. Koladza Airport.

Riding in the plane was a 67-year-old instructor pilot from Connecticut and a 57-year-old student.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the crash, but the aircraft was a total loss.

Investigators suggest that the aircraft lost engine power while attempting to land.

The crash is still under investigation.

