Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, candidate for governor Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, and job training.

The candidates will be making a stop in Springfield at the to Latino Economic Development Corporation on Fort Street, another stop in Holyoke at South Holyoke Homes on South East Street, and a third stop in Chicopee at the Valley Opportunity Council on Mt. Carmel Avenue.

Candidate Healey is expected to arrive in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

