Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday

Candidate Healey is expected to arrive in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, candidate for governor Maura Healey and candidate for lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll will visit Latinx communities across Massachusetts to lay out their plans for economic empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, and job training.

The candidates will be making a stop in Springfield at the to Latino Economic Development Corporation on Fort Street, another stop in Holyoke at South Holyoke Homes on South East Street, and a third stop in Chicopee at the Valley Opportunity Council on Mt. Carmel Avenue.

Candidate Healey is expected to arrive in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Sarno added that Tom’s legacy will live on in the city of Springfield, and he is thankful...
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk
Mayor Sarno added that Tom’s legacy will live on in the city of Springfield, and he is thankful...
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk
Candidate Healey is expected to arrive in Springfield at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Candidates Healey, Driscoll to make stops in western Mass. Monday
The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day