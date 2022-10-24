ROCA Springfield holds open house to show support towards local youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - ROCA Springfield held an open house Monday to highlight its support for young men and women in the area.

Monday’s event was hosted by State Senator Adam Gomez, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gullini, and the Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

ROCA is a national effort to disrupt the cycle of incarceration and poverty to those most at risk.

“We utilize something called CBT cognitive behavioral therapy, help young people regulate their emotions, disrupt that negative behavior, and help them to act on values instead of their emotions,” said Roca Springfield’s new Director Solomon Baymon.

The organization’s new director in Springfield said that it takes a village, and relationships with the community are crucial to making sure at risk youth have successful lives.

