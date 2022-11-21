Springfield Police looking for missing teen believed to have run away

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old who is believed to have run away.

Jacob Cintron-Pagan is described as being about 5′4″ and 120 lbs.

Officials said that he has connections to Chicopee, Springfield, Greenfield, and Florida.

Springfield Police ask that, if you see him or know where he is, you give their youth aide bureau or non-emergency line a call.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.