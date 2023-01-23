Dorchester woman claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Dorchester woman is the lucky winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

According to Mass. Lottery officials, the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched those chosen on the January 10 drawing.

The January 10 drawing was the same one in which an over $1 billion winning ticket was sold in Maine.

Davena Allen chose a one time payment before taxes. The store from which Allen purchased the ticket, Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Another $1 million prize was drawn in Lawrence, but that prize has yet to be claimed.

