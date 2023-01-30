Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of enticement of a minor

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Westfield firefighter has been found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor.

Richard Paul was arrested in March 2021 after being accused of chatting online with someone he believed to be under the age of 16.

Police said he reportedly intended to meet someone he thought was a 13 year old girl in-person.

However, according to his lawyer, after a trial, Paul was found to be not guilty Thursday.

