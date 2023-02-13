Nero’s Law for police K-9s will not be officially implemented until 2024

By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nero’s Law, a state law enshrining  protections for police dogs, will not be fully implemented until next year.

Former governor Charlie Baker signed the legislation a year ago, allowing medical personnel to transport and provide emergency  treatment to police dogs.

The measure was named for Yarmouth Police’s K-9 Nero, who was injured in a 2018 incident where his partner Sergeant Sean Gannon was killed.

According to a manual from the Department of Public Health Commissioner, EMTs will not be required to complete training to treat police dogs until February 2024. However, those who have taken the course are allowed to treat and transport police dogs.

