MGM Springfield reports 2 illegal sports bets on collegiate games

The games in question were Harvard versus Yale and Brown.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield has reported to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that it accepted two illegal sports bets on Harvard basketball games.

The games in question were Harvard versus Yale and Brown.

The Gaming Commission said that it is working to learn more about what happened and that the incidents are being investigated.

While sports betting is now legal in the Commonwealth, bets are not allowed on collegiate sports involving one or more teams from the state unless they are in a tournament with four or more teams.

Both Encore Boston and Plainridge Park casinos have allowed similar illegal bets on Massachusetts college basketball games.

