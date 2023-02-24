Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to MassMutual Center in Springfield

Kevin Hart will be bringing his comedy tour to Springfield this spring.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will soon be hitting the stage in Springfield.

He is scheduled to perform at the MassMutual Center on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. as part of his ‘Reality Check’ tour. According to the MassMutual Center, the tour was recently named the number one comedy tour of 2022 by Billboard.

Tickets, which range in price from $75 to $175, will go on-sale online Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. MGM Rewards members will have pre-sale access starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

You can CLICK HERE for more information.

