MGM Springfield hosts hiring event

By Tessa Kielbasa, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, MGM Springfield hosted a mass hiring event in hopes of hiring hundreds of employees.

MGM said all departments are seeking new candidates that include hospitality, gaming, security, and culinary arts.

Day of interviews were offered this afternoon--- and for those who were qualified-- offers were made on the spot.

Corey Baidey, an MGM employee who was hired at a similar event a few months ago shared the benefit of the process.

“I’m in a good position now as far as the climbing in the cook world, I’m a master cook, soon to be a su chef butted too,” said Baidey.”Gotta start somewhere.”

MGM Springfield was offering hiring incentives that included increased wages, and tuition reimbursement.

The event wrapped up around 4 p.m.

