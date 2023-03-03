MGM Springfield hosts hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, MGM Springfield hosted a mass hiring event in hopes of hiring hundreds of employees.

MGM said all departments are seeking new candidates that include hospitality, gaming, security, and culinary arts.

Day of interviews were offered this afternoon--- and for those who were qualified-- offers were made on the spot.

Corey Baidey, an MGM employee who was hired at a similar event a few months ago shared the benefit of the process.

“I’m in a good position now as far as the climbing in the cook world, I’m a master cook, soon to be a su chef butted too,” said Baidey.”Gotta start somewhere.”

MGM Springfield was offering hiring incentives that included increased wages, and tuition reimbursement.

The event wrapped up around 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.