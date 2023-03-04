Northampton Police respond to 2 hit-and-runs Friday evening

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Northampton responded to two separate hit-and-run accidents Friday evening, both of which involved drivers under the influence.

According to Northampton Police, they received the call for the first hit-and-run just before 6:30 p.m. The report stated that a vehicle had crashed into another car before fleeing the scene.

Upon locating the suspected vehicle, officers said that they attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop. However, the suspected driver failed to stop and crashed into a curb, popping multiple tires. The vehicle then drove over a median, through a traffic sign, crashed into another vehicle, and drove across a residential lawn, narrowly missing a utility pole.

From there, the suspect drove down a dead end street, put his vehicle in reverse, and rammed two officers’ cruisers. He then drove down a second dead end street and, realizing he could not continue driving, he ran towards the nearest tree line where we was apprehended and arrested by officers.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Florence, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, four charges of leaving the scene of property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

Then, just before 10 p.m. Friday evening, officers responded to another hit-and-run call where the suspect drove into a downtown building and fled the scene.

Police said that an officer located the suspected vehicle driving down Main Street with heavy front end damage. The vehicle took off after the officer pulled up behind it, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

The vehicle then turned onto a side street which only had one outlet. Around this time, additional officers came to assist, blocking the vehicle in so the driver could be arrested.

The 26-year-old male driver from West Hatfield was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

Northampton Police said that no officers or civilians were injured during either of these incidents.

