AIC launches new programs to meet workforce demand

Colleges receive grant money.
Colleges receive grant money.(MGN Online)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - American International College announced Wednesday that it is launching three new programs in an effort to meet workforce needs.

Starting in the fall 2023 semester, students can enroll in a cybersecurity, public administration, or e-sports and gaming administration programs.

AIC said these new degrees are aimed at preparing students for fields in high demand.

