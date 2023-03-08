AIC launches new programs to meet workforce demand

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - American International College announced Wednesday that it is launching three new programs in an effort to meet workforce needs.

Starting in the fall 2023 semester, students can enroll in a cybersecurity, public administration, or e-sports and gaming administration programs.

AIC said these new degrees are aimed at preparing students for fields in high demand.

