Vedovelli, Bahati named Basketball Hall of Fame’s Western Mass. Players of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the recipients of this year’s western Massachusetts Player of the Year Awards. Pope Francis’s Cam Vedovelli and Springfield Central’s Julie Bahati tookd home the honor this year.

Vedovelli, a four-year starter at Pope Francis, finished his high school career with 1,138 points. He plans to continue his basketball career in college next year after being accepted to multiple schools. He is still deciding where he wants to attend.

Bahati, also a four-year member of Springfield Central’s varsity team, totaled 760 career points. She will continue her academic and basketball career at St. John’s University.

“Once again, we commend the outstanding seniors who were selected as Western Mass. All-Stars, and extend our congratulations to Cam and Julie on their Player of the Year honors...We have the utmost confidence that each of these exceptional young athletes will make Western Mass proud as they continue their basketball and academic journeys,” said Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva in a statement.

Both players wil receive their awards at upcoming games this month.

