Vedovelli, Bahati named Basketball Hall of Fame’s Western Mass. Players of the Year

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the recipients of this year’s western Massachusetts Player of the Year Awards. Pope Francis’s Cam Vedovelli and Springfield Central’s Julie Bahati tookd home the honor this year.

Vedovelli, a four-year starter at Pope Francis, finished his high school career with 1,138 points. He plans to continue his basketball career in college next year after being accepted to multiple schools. He is still deciding where he wants to attend.

Bahati, also a four-year member of Springfield Central’s varsity team, totaled 760 career points. She will continue her academic and basketball career at St. John’s University.

“Once again, we commend the outstanding seniors who were selected as Western Mass. All-Stars, and extend our congratulations to Cam and Julie on their Player of the Year honors...We have the utmost confidence that each of these exceptional young athletes will make Western Mass proud as they continue their basketball and academic journeys,” said Hall of Fame President and CEO John Doleva in a statement.

Both players wil receive their awards at upcoming games this month.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 Bricks cannabis dispensary won both “Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary” and “Young...
6 Bricks marijuana dispensary named ‘Best Massachusetts Recreational Dispensary’
Jean Marie Echevarria appeared in court on March 15, 2023 for her arraignment.
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Mass. State Police are looking for your help in locating a tractor-trailer that hit this car...
Police: Tractor-trailer strikes car, fled on I-91 in Springfield
Photo of a National Grid truck
National Grid files proposal for electric rate cut

Latest News

Firefighters across the country are calling for change with a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts,...
Firefighters file lawsuit over health concerns from safety gear
HNN File Image
Massachusetts governor seeks to extend free school meals
K-9 Geno, from the Eashampton Police Department, is among several police K-9s featured in a new...
Local police K-9s featured in new children’s book
St. Patrick's Day
Officials urging safe, responsible celebrating for St. Patrick’s weekend