Governor Healey makes USA Today’s Women of the Year list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has made USA Today’s Women of the Year List for 2023.

The list honors women across the country who make positive impacts.

Governor Healey made the list for becoming the first woman elected as Massachusetts governor and for being one of the first two lesbian women elected as governor in any state.

USA Today also highlighted her work as the Bay State’s attorney general.

Other notable women on this year’s list included former First Lady Michelle Obama, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, and the women of the 118th Congress, who hold a record 150 seats.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.