Town by Town: Higher Ed. Commissioner at HCC, Northeast Hardscape Exposition, kids visit Disney on Ice skaters

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, West Springfield, and Springfield.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Holyoke Community College welcomed Massachusetts Department of Higher Education Commissioner, Noe Ortega to campus.

The commissioner joined HCC as part of their orientation tour of state colleges and universities.

During his visit, Ortega met with students, faculty, staff, college administrators, and area officials.

The Northeast Hardscape Exposition took place at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.

We’re told this is the Northeast’s only trade show & educational forum designed specifically for hardscape professionals.

If you missed Wednesday’s event, there will be at the Big E again on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

40 local kids visited with Disney on Ice skaters and enjoyed a craft activity followed by a “Q & A” session in Springfield.

The producer of Disney on Ice recently presented the Boys & Girls Club with 50 complimentary tickets to the opening performance.

“Find your Hero” skates into Springfield’s MassMutual Center for seven performances starting on Thursday through Sunday, March 26. Tickets are available at the MassMutual center box office, on Ticketmaster.

